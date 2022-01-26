Have you ever put on your winter coat after storing it away for a year, and inside the pocket you find $5? That's pretty exciting, right? Actually, I would get excited over a heads-up penny! You could have anywhere from $1 or more in Unclaimed Property.

According to the Indiana Unclaimed website, Evansville, Indiana has over 35 Million Dollars in unclaimed property. That is a whole bunch of cash just waiting for someone to claim it. So, how do you know if any of it is yours?

What the Heck is Unclaimed Property?

I see the word 'Property' and I immediately think that this unclaimed website is for land. Actually, The Property Brothers popped in my head first - I'm easily distracted.

In this case, the unclaimed property could be anything from a refund from the BMV, overpayment from certain bills, or even money held in a safe deposit box (I thought those were just used in the movies).

Any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period of time is considered unclaimed property. This includes unclaimed wages or commissions; savings and checking accounts; stock dividends; insurance proceeds; underlying shares; customer deposits or overpayments; certificates of deposit; credit balances; refunds; money orders; and safe deposit box contents.

How Do I Know if it's Mine?

There is a super easy-to-use search area on the Indiana Unclaimed website.

INDIANA UNCLAIMED PROPERTY INDIANA UNCLAIMED PROPERTY loading...

I entered my info just to see what it might pull up. Sadly, I didn't have any refunds or anything in my name, but I noticed several relatives that do.

Do All States have Unclaimed Property?

If you have lived or worked in other states you should check FindMyFunds.com This site will search all of the states. I lived in Tallahassee way back in 2008, and I found out that I have an 'Undisclosed' amount waiting for me, and one for my husband, too!

INDIANA UNCLAIMED PROPERTY INDIANA UNCLAIMED PROPERTY loading...

INDIANA UNCLAIMED PROPERTY INDIANA UNCLAIMED PROPERTY loading...

Is it Worth My Time?

This is your money, and from the instructions, it appears like it's a simple process. Some of the Facebook comments suggest that it's a lot of work for nothing, but they are taking the time to complain so...

Here's How to Claim Your Unclaimed Property Unclaimed Property is like a shelter for money just waiting for its owner to claim it. There are a few easy ways to search, and then fill out a confidential form in order to get the money that already belongs to you.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [