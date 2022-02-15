Watch an Illinois Cat Imitate Garfield While Perfecting Sleep

I may have located evidence that Garfield has retired in Illinois. My theory is based on a video of an Illinois cat that appears to have perfected sleep.

Hear me out on this one. This cat's owner says his name is "Simba". Sure it is. "Simba" loves his sleep. See if you don't see a massive Garfield resemblance here.

Compare Simba with the real deal. I present to you Garfield himself.

I also saw Simba's brief waking moment shared on YouTube and the comments are hilarious:

Pumpkin Queen - "This looks like me trying to do a sit up"

Isaiah Sherman - He’s like “the smell of pasta would sure wake me up”

There are nearly half a dozen people that mention "real life Garfield". See what I mean?

We know that cartoonist Jim Davis created Garfield and he was born in Indiana. It's not THAT much of a reach to believe that he retired his cartoon cat in a neighboring state. You watch Simba and tell me he isn't Garfield. I dare you.

