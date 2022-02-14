Evansville Rescue Mission Bringing New Coffee Shop to Washington Square Mall
Exciting improvements are happening at Evansville's first-ever covered shopping mall. Washington Square Mall will not only become a destination thrift shopping experience, a new coffee shop is moving in too.
We told you about the new The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission coming to Washington Square Mall a couple of weeks ago, and the renovations are moving right along.
Exciting New Shopping Experience
The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission will be located inside Washington Square Mall and will offer a completely different thrift shopping experience. This promises to be a huge opportunity for the ERM and Washington Square Mall. And by huge, I'm talking over 11,000 square feet, complete with a new storefront facing Green River Road.
Take a Look Inside
The new shop will be located in the former Fashion Bug space, near Sears with a Green River Road storefront.
Introducing Mission Grounds Coffee Shop
As a special feature of The Thrift Store by (your) Evansville Rescue Mission when we open in Washington Square Mall this June, we will also be opening the Mission Grounds Coffee shop - with it’s own storefront entrance! This space will definitely feature awesome coffee…and also space for individuals and groups to hang out! We can hardly wait to welcome you there!!!Tracy L. GormanPresident / CEO
Grand Opening June 6, 2022
