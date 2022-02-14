Renovated Indiana Monastery With $14 Million Price Tag Is Sale Pending – See Photos and Where Money Will Go When It’s Sold

When I first saw this property, it looked like something you would see along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. But strangely, it's located in the heart of the midwest, Central Indiana.

There is something so romantic and beautiful about the mansion pictured above. But, it turns out the mansion used to be a monastery, which is anything but romantic, and was converted into an incredible, livable mansion.

A little history of the mansion

Linden House is the home of the late Christel DeHaan. The businesswoman, philanthropist and community leader impacted Indianapolis and beyond. DeHaan founded the nonprofit organization, Christel House International, which operates K-12 public charter schools in high-poverty areas. She died in June 2020 at the age of 77. Her home was just recently added to the real-estate market... WTHR

Wondering what the mansion looks like on the inside?

According to Craig McLaurin, Indianapolis Redfin Agent,

Resting on the former grounds of the Benedictine Monastery of St. Maur, the estate feels almost holy, a true sanctuary. While offering the ultimate in privacy and security, the 150+ acre estate rests inside Indianapolis’ boundaries and is minutes from the city’s most notable assets....Nowhere else in the city will you find an estate with such a commitment to design and aesthetics. Each section of the home, surrounding terraces, formal gardens, and lush landscape are stunning and functional based on their intended use.

The mansion has a whopping seven bedrooms, thirteen and a half baths, and an unbelievable 47,162 square feet of living space, with an asking price of close to $14 Million.

Although the price seems very high, many people have shown an interest in buying the property and mansion. Most of those who have shown interest have been from out of town. The sellers seem confident that someone local will buy the renovated Christel DeHaan monastery. Looks like they may be right.

Sale of the mansion is pending, where will the money from the sale go?

Among the many amazing things about this listing is the fact that, according to WTHR, in Indianapolis,

When the estate is sold, the funds will be used to continue the work of Christel House International. The nonprofit now serves nearly 6,000 students in countries including India, Jamaica, Mexico, South Africa in addition to the United States.

Take a look as this breathtaking property.

Take a Look Inside Indiana Monastery Converted Into Incredible Mansion The Indianapolis mansion was posted on the Facebook group, Zillow Gone Wild. Here are some of the awesome photos of the property and the, both, informative and funny comments from the post comments.

To see more photos, click HERE.

