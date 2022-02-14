The Year I Stopped Celebrating Valentine&#8217;s &#038; Buried It Six Feet Under

The Year I Stopped Celebrating Valentine’s & Buried It Six Feet Under

CANVA

There are a million reasons people don't celebrate Valentine's Day and one very particular time comes to mind. It was the year I buried Valentine's for good.

IT'S KIND OF OVERRATED ANYWAY

I mean let's be honest.  You can and should be celebrating your love for someone else on every other day of the year.  If you need a specific holiday to do something special for them the relationship might already be doomed.  I think it is truly an over-commercialized day where people feel like they have to spend too much money on someone else.  I've seen people with so much anxiety and stress over gift-giving and that in no way is my definition of love.

Get our free mobile app

THE YEAR IT DIED & WHY

Young love stories are special, you know where you adore the other person and think you'll spend the rest of your life with them?  This isn't one of those stories.  One year in college I was dating this guy and we'd been heading for a breakup for a while.  To say the least, things were already pretty much done.  The week of Valentine's his sweet grandmother passed away and he attended her funeral out of town (he borrowed my car to go by the way).  When he returned I was at work.  I had stepped away from my desk and when I returned I found wilted roses in a vase.  Here's the deal contrary to popular belief (meaning Chad) I'm not a high-maintenance gal.  I don't need expensive gifts just to know it was thought of in an instance like this.  I later discovered the roses were from the funeral because he didn't take the time to go buy anything.

After that, my love for Valentine's Day died along with my relationship, and both were buried six feet under.

CELEBRATED EVERY OTHER DAY OF THE YEAR

Thankfully I have a husband who often celebrates his love for me many times a year and it is never on a holiday or after he's gotten on my nerves.  He just does things because it's raining on a Tuesday and those are the very best reasons.

Do you have a hilarious or dreadful reason you don't celebrate Valentine's Day?

Indiana Couple Celebrates Anniversary with Retro 'Love At The Drive-In' Photoshoot

Empty Nester Photoshoot Is Hilarious Look At What Happens When The Kids Move Out

Empty nesting has never looked so much fun.

Jordan & Hunter - A Kiss Cam Love Story in Pictures

According to a post on his Facebook page, Stephen had personally invited Jordan Schwoeppe and her family to Star Wars Night after watching her play basketball for the South Spencer Lady Rebels earlier in the week. The original plan was for her prom date to join her, but for whatever reason, they weren't able to make it, so she brought her friend Mason instead.

Ahead of the game, Jordan's mom made a comment that there was no way the two of them would make it on the Kiss Cam. Stephen apparently saw that as a challenge and put the wheels in motion to make it happen. He spoke to Jordan and Mason during the first intermission and gave them a heads up to be ready. And ready they were with each of them having a message prepared on their phone to show the whole arena.
Categories: Evansville News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top