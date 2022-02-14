Take A Look Inside This Art Lover $1.5 Million Home in Illinois

This is an art lover's dream home.

Hand-painted murals are painted throughout this home including one famous painting we all recognized. the Last Supper. Located in the dining room, this hand-painted mural takes over an entire wall and is the main piece in the room. There is nothing about this home that doesn't speak grand. From the staircase to the custom kitchen, and the shiny floors (and ceiling), this home is beautiful in every way. There is a blue painted sky on the ceiling, an angel painting in the piano room, and more throughout the entire home.

There is Versace brand wallpaper in the bathroom, that you can wash. That's just kinda gross to think about. My question is why would you put expensive wallpaper in the bathroom anyway? Then you have the basement which could make a nice game room, man cave, or giant playroom for kids. There is a beautiful bar in the basement (which is a walkout basement) where the party can be taken outside in the summer days.

This home is located in a gated community so you get a 24/7 guard at the front gate, talk about fancy. Isn't that what ring doorbells are for now?

