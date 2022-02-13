Joe Burrow’s Thoughts on L.A. Weather is Something True Illinoisans Agree With

Life-long midwestern residents might be in agreement with a few weather-related topics.

Snow can be beautiful but there is such a thing as too much of it. Ice sucks. 90 degrees with 90 percent humidity also sucks.

Despite the above unpleasantness of living in the midwest, some consider the weather changes as a good reason to reside up here.

Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback, Joe Burrow, showed his "midwesterner" card when speaking with a recent interview leading to Super Bowl LVI.

L.A. WEATHER

It's always warm in Los Angeles, California. At least, I think it is? I've never been. But, I do know the average temperature there this time of the year is around 70. (Thanks Google)

Some people, like Joe Burrow, are good with midwestern weather.

Recently, a friend and I visited our friends in the Florida Keys, and the person I traveled with commented on the weather with, "Yeah, it's nice but not for me." I was so disappointed in him. But, he went on to explain he likes the seasons, the changes throughout the year.

I get it, the weather up here does bring variety and leaves room for just as many various outfits.

JOE KNOWS

While adjusting to the warm temperatures in California, Joe Burrow spoke with Sports Illustrated and brought up his true feelings about the local weather.

Burrow dropped the following, per Sports Illustrated’s James Rapien: “I don’t know if I would wanna live here [in Los Angeles]. I like seasons, having a different wardrobe.”

