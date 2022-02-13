Remember When a Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback Had a Country Hit?

Remember When a Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback Had a Country Hit?

YouTube

Should Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford want to cut a country song after the Super Bowl, they'd hardly be the first NFL quarterbacks to give it a try. One legend scored a pretty good hit with a Hank Williams cover. Do you remember who it was?

We'll give you a few seconds to think about it, during which time we'll explain the obvious:  whole lot of country artists like football, and the feeling mutual. NFL defensive lineman Mike Reid has had more success on country charts than any other professional athlete-turned-singer not named Charley Pride. "Walk on Faith" was a No. 1 hit in 1990 and his debut "Old Folks" went Top 5. Two songs he wrote — "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Lost in the Fifities Tonight" — went on to become major hits for other artists (Bonnie Raitt and Ronnie Milsap, respectively).

Reid was a Pro Bowler, but never a Super Bowl champion. So, who was it?

https://youtu.be/9fHNhADftyQ

By 1976, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw was a household name. He already had two Super Bowl rings and would soon add two more, so he chose to lean into a passion project: Country music. Not only did the future NFL Hall of Famer take his version of Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" to No. 17 on Billboard Country charts, he dropped a full album by that name!

There's no sign of it on Spotify, unfortunately. You can, however, find some of Bradshaw's most recent creative offerings: A song called "Quarantine Crazy" was released in 2020. His daughter Rachel is currently an aspiring country singer in Nashville.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJZD8Cb2Oo8

See Country Stars Who've Played Football

Darius Rucker played football when he was young. Kenny Chesney and Garth Brooks played in high school while Trace Adkins, Chase Rice and Lee Brice played college ball. See a short list of country singers in their football uniforms.
Categories: What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top