Here’s What to Expect at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

NFL fans are patiently awaiting Super Bowl LVI (56) this weekend and ahead of the event, there are a number of things to look forward to, including a massive halftime performance that'll seamlessly place hip-hop fans in a euphoric musical time machine.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will be facing off on Sunday (Feb. 13) at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. after the league's first-ever 18-week, 272-game regular-season.

Back in September, it was announced that Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige would be owning the stage for the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show.

Dre shared in a social media post last fall, "I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career…Bigger and Better than Ever!!! @NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI."

The legendary producer also said in a statement, "The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career. I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

In addition to Dre, K-Dot, Em, Snoop and MJB, deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren "WaWa" Snipe will be performing as well.

The two rhymers will be the first to ever do American Sign Language (ASL) during the major sporting event.

While details aren't plentiful at the moment, Forbes will be alongside Eminem and Snoop, and WaWa will be accompanying R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church for their performance of "America the Beautiful."

The setlists remain unconfirmed at this time, but one can only imagine the hits that'll be performed, hence the artists' lengthy and successful discographies.

In 2019, Jay-Z announced a partnership with himself, Roc Nation and the NFL where his position would entail overseeing some of the professional football league's social justice initiatives as well as being deemed the NFL's "live music entertainment strategist," with Jigga supervising the Super Bowl halftime show.

This means Hov could've had a major hand in curating these top-tier artists for this Sunday's halftime show, which will take place around 8 p.m. and will air on CBS.