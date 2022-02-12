Midwest Trail Cam Shows a Bear Trying to Demolish a Beaver Dam
What do you do if you're a bear and you find a beaver dam? Answer: anything you want including trying to demolish it if a Midwestern trail cam is to be believed.
Get our free mobile app
There's more than just the bear vs beaver dam to see here. Wolf pups, bears, coyotes...they all make cameo appearances here. This is the Northwoods beaver dam in northern Minnesota.
The trail cam begins with a very hungry looking lynx.
Since it's a wolf project trail cam, no surprise that a wolf pup made an appearance.
What was the bear trying to accomplish? I believe he had a beaver dinner in mind.
This is one of the reasons why trail cams in the Midwest are the best. Such a wide variety of potential animals/predators that may come wandering by. This is just one example.