Owensboro Humane Society Offering Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic

Do you have a furry four-legged friend that has not been spayed or neutered? Now is the perfect time to get that taken care of and the Owensboro Humane Society can help.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT TO SPAY/NEUTER

As a long-time pet owner and child of someone who worked in the veterinarian world growing up, it has been drilled in my head the importance of the act of spaying or neutering a pet. I didn't totally understand until I moved into my current home and someone did not follow these rules. Kittens started showing up multiple times a year and they loved having babies under my neighbor's porch. Of course, they are completely adorable until they grow up a little and haven't been introduced to humans and they hiss at you and spray or use the restroom everywhere. It becomes a nuisance. This isn't just for cats but dogs as well. Getting your animal spayed or neutered can help during mating season. For instance, if there is a female dog in heat and all the boy dogs show up in your yard. It can also help with health issues and concerns.

Get our free mobile app

PEACE OF MIND

When you have your animals spayed or neutered you have peace of mind. More for cats than dogs if you have outside cats you can sleep easy knowing they are behaving themselves when they are out and about at night or hanging with their sweet friends and keeping out of trouble.

CLINIC INFO

LOW-COST SPAY and NEUTER CLINIC. DATES ARE HERE: Wednesday, February 23, and Thursday, February 24, 2022

HURRY and sign up (must be in person at the facility). Preregister and prepay in CASH ONLY! SIGN UP MONDAY THRU FRIDAY Only 11:00 A.M. TO 4 P.M.

LOW-COST SPAY-NEUTER CLINIC WEDNESDAY, February 23 THURSDAY, February 24 SIGN UP NOW! We will fill up quickly!

DON'T FORGET TO PICK UP YOUR FLEA and TICK PREVENTATIVE! All at a low cost.

Must sign up and pre-pay in CASH -don't forget 6% sales tax!!!!! Limited seating! See below:

Doggies UNDER 45 lbs = $97.00 for spay or neuter Doggies OVER 45 lbs. = $122.00 for spay or neuter Rabies = $10.00 "All-in-one" Booster shot Zoetis = $10.00 "Heartworm test" = $20.00 Flea and Tick - 3-pack = $20.00 all sizes Nail clipping $5.00 Microchipping $25.00 _______________ Kitties = $55.00 for spay or neuter Rabies = $10.00 "All-in-one" Booster shot Zoetis = $10.00 Leukemia (live) Zoetis = $10.00 FIV/LEUKEMIA combo testing = $25.00 Flea and tick = 3 pack = $20.00 Nail Trim = $5.00 Microchipping $25.00 OWENSBORO HUMANE SOCIETY Owensboro's No-Kill Facility! 3101 W. 2nd Street (270) 302-6813

Make sure to call the Owensboro Humane Society to see availability. They fill up fast.

If you miss out this time, no worries they offer these clinics throughout the year.

Tri-State Families Celebrate National Dog Day With Photos of Their Pups Today is National Dog Day all over the world and we're all coming together to pay tribute to those furry four-legged (or three-legged) friends we call family.

PUP CUPS: The Restaurants in Owensboro Who Serve Ice Cream for Dogs Does your dog scream for ice cream? If so, here's a list of restaurants in the Owensboro area who serve "pup cups" for dogs!