Who doesn't love basking in the sun or warming up in a tanning bed? My husband and I have always loved doing both of these things, but now our skin is paying for it.

We have both had skin cancer removed in the past few years. Let me just say that it is not something I recommend. I mean, yes get it removed, but it's better to use preventative measures, to make sure that your skin stays healthy.

In 2017, my husband, Doug, had two procedures performed on his face, to remove Basil Cell Carcinoma. Most recently, he had a surgical procedure to remove a strange mole that is linked to Melanoma.

The Stages of Skin Cancer Diagnoses and Removal WARNING: These photos contain images of stitches post-surgery that some people might find disturbing. A 46-year-old male has Dysplatic (Atypical) Nevus with Severe Atpia mole removed.

This video has graphic surgery footage. You will need to be logged in to YouTube and 18+ to view it.

In 2019 I had a biopsy done, to see if I had a spot of skin cancer on my shoulder.

I did end up having it removed, the biopsy did not take care of all of it.

Tips From SkinCancer.org

Seek the shade , especially between 10 AM and 4 PM.

Avoid tanning and never use UV tanning beds.

Cover up with clothing, including a broad-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses.

Source:[SkinCancer.Org]

What Does Lupus Look Like? I'm sharing a few of my Lupus rash pics, as an example of what it can look like.