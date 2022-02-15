This Indiana City Will Pay You Up to $5000 To Move There

Out of all the cities in Indiana, this would be the one offering incentives for people to move there. And, even though I've been there many and it's a great little town, I probably can't move there because of the simple fact I've spent considerable time in another Indiana city. I'm not sure it's even allowed. LOL

Here, let me explain

You see, I went to Indiana University and that means my forever rival is Purdue University. Purdue is located in the same Indiana town that is looking for people to relocate there, West Lafayette, Indiana.

I will say though, that West Lafayette was such a cute city and Purdue was such a really good school, I almost chose to attend college there. It was my second choice. I would encourage people who are looking for a town, in Indiana, to move to, go visit West Lafayette.

Reasons to live in West Lafayette, IN.

Proximity to Indy and Chicago

Diversity

Three Farmer's Markets

Wabash Heritage Trail

Festivals

Purdue Sports

Smart university city

Niche.com says,

Living in West Lafayette offers residents an urban suburban mix feel and most residents rent their homes. In West Lafayette there are a lot of parks. Many young professionals live in West Lafayette and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in West Lafayette are highly rated.

West Lafayette wants you

According to stackerspace.com ,

West Lafayette, Indiana, is home to Purdue University, and the school wants you to make the city your new home, too. Through its Work From Purdue program, Purdue offers professionals the opportunity to work remotely and live in the Discovery Park District. By relocating here through the program, movers can earn stipends from $1,000 to $5,000. To qualify, you’ll need to move to West Lafayette within six months of being accepted into the program. However, applicants will also need to live in the city for at least one year and will be responsible for finding their own housing.

Sound good? Get more info about the Work Form Purdue program, HERE.

