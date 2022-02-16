Back on Christmas 2020, Netflix debuted a new series called Bridgerton. At first glance it looked like just another period piece based on a book series, but it was anything but that.

It was a series that set the world on fire. And, I mean FIRE. It was so hot, it made you blush. Yes, even me. My romantic heart and soul couldn't get enough of the story of the Bridgerton family's oldest daughter finding love in the very handsome, strong, tall, charming and smoldering hot, Duke.

If you need need to be reminded or just want to see what all the hype is about, here you go.

Do you need a moment? I know, so do I...

The Duke Doppelgänger works in Evansville, IN

Considering I'm a huge fan of Bridgerton and the Duke, imagine my surprise when I look up from my menu, at Olive Garden, to talk to the waitress and see the Duke standing in the hallway. I was in shock.

So, I quickly pointed and asked the server who that man was before I lost sight of him. She told me his name was Brett. Now, keep in mind, my husband was in the restroom while I am making a fool of myself while trying to make a new friend.

I told her to ask Brett if I could take his photo for an article about how much he looks like the Duke. She said he would love it, so I got up to introduce myself.

As I got up, my husband passed by me as I was headed right toward the Duke. I mean Brett. My husband asked me what I was doing and I said making friends for an article and he turned to see who I was taking about.

Once he saw the Duke/Brett, he knew what I was doing. He then just grinned, shook his head, and walked back to sit down at the table. He knew I was on a mission.

Luckily, I didn't scare Brett off. He was very nice and let me take some photos of him before he left work for the day.

Before I show you how I saw him working at Olive Garden, here are some of the gorgeous photos from his destination wedding. last year. His beautiful bride has definite Daphne vibes.

Here is a side by side of the actor who plays the Duke, Rege-Jean Page, and Brett.

This is how I saw Brett at the restaurant.

Thank you, Brett, for being such a good sport.

New season of Bridgerton

I'm so excited that Season 2 of Bridgerton is out on March 22, 2022. Here is how some of the cast found out when the next season would be streaming. You can tell they are surprised and thrilled. One of the actors says he needs to call his mom. Watch.

On Valentine's Day 2022, Netflix released the trailer for Season 2 and even though the Duke will not make an appearance it looks like it will be a season that is just as steamy as the first. Take a look.

Would you like some more of Rege and the Duke?

You're welcome!

