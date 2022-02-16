‘Worst House In The Neighborhood’ With Hilarious and Brutally Honest Listing Gets Amazing Makeover – See Before and After Photos

Do remember the house that went viral after the realtor who was selling made a crazy honest, almost too honest, listing for the house? Well, that was a couple years ago and a lot has changed.

When the agent listed the house back in 2020, instead of trying to think of ways to fix up the house so someone would potentially buy it, they pretty much had an AS IS attitude. Basically, the house is like this, it's pretty bad, and it's going to take a lot of work.

In a world where truth is hard to find, I think people really found his truth refreshing. The listing for the worst house in the neighborhood, near Tampa, FL, went viral.

The house has 2 bedrooms,1.5 baths, and 826 sq. ft. The asking price was $67,000.

Entire hilarious description from the listing

I had to post the entire listing, it's the reason it when viral in the first place.

Here it is, literally the worst house on the street! The Seller has done the hard work of cleaning up the almost half-acre property (it only took 7 dumpsters!), so now is your chance to take it from here. Have you ever watched HGTV and thought, "I could do that!"? If so, pack up your tape measure and start Googling how to identify a load-bearing wall because it's time to put your money where your mouth is! The roof leaks, the floor creaks, and there's a terrible draft, but this 3 bed, 1.5 bath home is very open concept. And by that we mean the inside is open to the outside because several of the windows are broken. There is a large, sunny window in the kitchen... and absolutely nothing else - a wonderful feature for someone interested in a bright reading space (and ordering take out for every meal). Now I know you've heard of a detached garage, but have you ever heard of a detached foundation?! Because that's what you'll find here in the large bonus room at the right of the home. And if you're looking for a house that screams "I've got bizarre and ominous energy!" then honey stop the car because you've found it right here conveniently located off of US-301 in North Zephyrhills. If you need a place to stage your next post-apocalyptic zombie movie, this is it (the covered porch has really good "rest here on your way to the safe zone" vibes). And whether you like to turn up the heat or keep it cool, it won't matter here because there is no HVAC system. Oh and don't forget about the brick chimney that perfectly epitomizes how we all feel after 2020 - about to collapse and going nowhere (literally, there is no fireplace inside the house). What else can be say about this one-of-a-kind opportunity? It's not in a flood zone and will be conveyed with clear title! But we don't have a survey and the Seller has never seen the property, so buyers are strongly encouraged to do their own due diligence. And if you're not interested in crying yourself to sleep every night while you rehab this home, might we suggest tearing it down and building a brand new one in its place? The neighbors would likely thank you.

The description made me laugh out loud, literally.

When I looked at the house, I saw very little potential. But, somebody did. Yes, somebody bought the house and renovated the entire thing, inside and out.

Take a look at the house

It was for sale again and sold, but this time with a whole new look. The new listing read quite a bit differently.

Property Overview - Formerly described as the worst house on the block to now one of the BEST in the Zephyrhills area! This adorable home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, sits on nearly 1/2 an acre and is completely renovated. The home is move in ready with all NEW in 2021 HVAC, ROOF, water heater, beautiful floors, appliances, fans, fixtures, and NEW driveway.

‘Worst House In The Neighborhood’ Gets Total Renovation - See Before and After 2020 viral real estate listing gets complete makeover and hits the market again.

See more photos HERE.

