Car Show/Poker Run Raises Money for Down Syndrome Awareness

Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at the Daviess Couty Fairgrounds. The car show serves as a fundraiser to help raise awareness for the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association. Come out for some fun with a poker run, live music, lunch, and 30 trophies up for grabs.

Hundreds of classic cars, bikes, jeeps, and trucks will be heading to the Daviess County Fairgrounds. I love the roar of the engines and hanging out with fellow classic car enthusiasts. The event will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest classic cars, trucks, jeeps, and bikes in the tri-state. It's a great way to bring the community together and raise money for such a special cause.

GRADSA Car/Truck/Jeep/Bike Show Fundraiser



Whether you want to show off your classic car, or you want to check out some of the best vintage vehicles in town, there'll be something for everyone on Saturday, May 21st, 2022 from 11 AM until 3 PM. Registration will be from 10 AM until 12 PM. There will be a $10 donation for your entry fee, and awards will begin at 2 PM. Come hungry for a $5 lunch with live music.

Inaugural Poker Run

Registration for the poker run will be from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, May 21st, 2022. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 AM, and take-off will be at 10:00 AM. 1st, 2nd, 3rd place, and the worst hand will receive a monetary prize.

GRADSA Mission Statement

We enable families enriched with the Down syndrome connection to share resources, build friendships, and advocate together for the future of individuals with Down syndrome.

Helping Christmas Wish in 2021



