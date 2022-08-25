For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies car show.

An Evansville Tradition

For nearly half a century, even in torrential rains and scorching heat (often commemorated on the next year's shirts), E'Ville Iron Street Rods has hosted the annual Frog Follies. 2022 marks the 47th year for the annual event.

What To Expect

If you're new to the area and you've never been in the city during the annual cars show, you can certainly get your fill of eye candy just by driving down the street. Friday and Saturday evenings, as the show winds down for the day, you can literally drive past any hotel in Evansville and take in a mini car show in the parking lot.

Piece of Advice

A small piece of advice for those driving in the area from someone who has spent a lot of time around garages and old cars - Be cautious and keep your distance in traffic when you roll up on these vintage machines. It's the courteous thing to do. For some of these cars, finding replacement body panels and parts is all but impossible so even a minor fender bender can be a really big deal.

Watch the Tail Lights

Another thing you might not know if you've never spent a lot of time around old cars is that most of the ones you are going to see this weekend at Frog Follies do not have plastic on their bodies unless it has been added as a modification. This includes the red lenses on the taillights. I point this out because glass taillight lenses are typically thick, and it can sometimes be more difficult for other motorists to see when the brake lights are illuminated, particularly in very bright sunlight. Again, give them a little extra room.

Spectator Etiquette

If you are going to attend the 47th Frog Follies this weekend as a spectator, there are a few tips and rules of etiquette to keep in mind.

Don't touch - As a general rule, car enthusiasts don't appreciate it when you touch their vehicles. Look all you want but avoid touching.

Watch Your Kids - Frog Follies is a family event, and I strongly encourage you to introduce your children to the beauty and magic of classic cars, but please keep an eye on them and remind them not to touch or climb on the cars.

Purses and Bags - if you are carrying a purse or bag on your shoulder, practice good spacial awareness and avoid bumping or scratching the cars with your bag.

Give a Compliment - most of those in attendance of the Frog Follies will spend time hanging out with their cars. You can usually spot them in a folding chair tucked under a tent nearby. If you see a car you think is really cool, tell them how much you love it!

Mind Your Shoes - Wear comfortable shoes. This probably seems like a no-brainer but you are probably going to a lot of walking.

Mind Your SPF - sunscreen is definitely going to be a good idea too. You don't want to leave with a candy-apple-red sunburn.

Hydrate - some years it is hotter than others during the annual event, but it is always a good idea to hydrate and drink plenty of water.

Enjoy - Just enjoy the day and don't forget to take lots of photos of your favorite hotrods.

Pre-1949

All of the vehicles that you will see at the annual Frog Follies were manufactured prior to 1949, making it a truly incredible experience to see so many vintage and antique cars, trucks, and customs and it is the largest pre-1949 car show in the world.

Classic Cars and So Much More

In addition to the car show, the swap meet is a must-see at the annual Frog Follies. I cannot tell you how many hours I spent with my dad walking through the swap meet looking for elusive parts for his old hot rods.

Vendor Booths

If you need a break from the heat and want to check out some cool vendors, be sure you pop into the air-conditioned annex building that houses dozens of vendors with all kinds of merchandise to choose from.

Frog Races

One of the fan-favorite events of the annual Frog Follies is the frog races. Yes, they actually race bullfrogs. I even won the race once!

Admission

If you would like to visit Frog Follies to view the more than 3,000 cars that will be onsite at the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds, admission for spectators is now $7 and kids 12 and under are admitted free but keep scrolling for your chance to win tickets on us!

Register a Vehicle

If you would like to participate in the Frog Follies with your 1948 or older vehicle, you can learn more about registering your vehicle here.

When and Where

The 47th Annual Frog Follies will take place on August 26 - 28, 2022, at the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds. Learn more at FrogFollies.org.