For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies.

An Evansville Tradition

For the last 46 years, even in torrential rains and scorching heat, E'Ville Iron Street Rods has hosted the annual Frog Follies and 2022 will mark the 47th year for the event.

Kat Mykals

Pre-1949

All of the vehicles that you will see at the annual Frog Follies were manufactured prior to 1949, making it a truly incredible experience to see so many vintage and antique cars, trucks, and customs and it is the largest pre-1949 car show in the world.

Classic Cars and So Much More

In addition to the car show, the swap meet is a must-see at the annual Frog Follies. I cannot tell you how many hours I spent with my dad walking through the swap meet looking for elusive parts for his old hot rods.

Kat Mykals

Vendor Booths

If you need a break from the heat and want to check out some cool vendors, be sure you pop into the air-conditioned annex building that houses dozens of vendors with all kinds of merchandise to choose from.

Frog Races

One of the fan-favorite events of the annual Frog Follies is the frog races. Yes, they actually race bullfrogs. I even won the race once!

Kat Mykals

Admission

If you would like to visit Frog Follies to view the more than 3,000 cars that will be onsite at the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds, admission for spectators is now $7 and kids 12 and under are admitted free.

Register a Vehicle

If you would like to participate in the Frog Follies with your 1948 or older vehicle, you can learn more about registering your vehicle here.

When and Where

The 47th Annual Frog Follies will take place on August 26 - 28, 2022, at the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds. Learn more at FrogFollies.org.