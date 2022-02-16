Great Smoky Mountains Railroad Polar Express Train Ride Tickets Now Available

All aboard! The Polar Express returns to the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in 2022, and it's a trip that everyone in the family will enjoy!

The Polar Express is one of the most beloved Christmas stories/movies of all time. It's a magical story of a spectacular train ride that will take children to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Along the way, the children learn about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. Many railroads transform their passenger trains into the Polar Express around Christmastime, such as French Lick, and St. Louis Union Station. However, I think it might be hard to top the views and the magic of the Polar Express in the heart of the Smoky Mountains.

The Polar Express in The Great Smoky Mountains 2022

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has announced that The Polar Express will be returning to the Smoky Mountains in 2022, and this trip sounds awesome. According to their website:

The 1¼ hour round-trip passenger excursion comes to life as the train departs the Bryson City depot for a journey through the quiet wilderness for a special visit at the North Pole. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, guests on board will enjoy warm cocoa and a treat while listening and reading along with the magical story. Children’s faces show the magic of the season when the train arrives at the North Pole to find Santa Claus waiting. Santa will board THE POLAR EXPRESS™, greeting each child and presenting them with a special gift as in the story, their own silver sleigh bell. Christmas carols will be sung as they return back to the Bryson City Depot.

Tickets for the Polar Express Train Ride in the Great Smoky Mountains are on sale now. The Polar Express rides begin in November, so there is plenty of time to plan your trip, but you are going to want to snag your tickets fast before they sell out. There are a few different options when it comes to this train ride that you can choose from. Check out those options below:

Coach Class

"Coach Class features windows that are able to open for fresh-air, ceiling fans and heat for cooler evenings. Seats are arranged in sets of four with two facing each other. A freshly baked cookie and warm cocoa is served to guests by the car’s friendly POLAR EXPRESS chef!"

Crown Class

"Crown Class features climate control for comfort, large picture windows for optimal viewing, and easily accessible restrooms. Seats are arranged in sets of four with two facing each other. This is wonderful for families or parties who wish to stay grouped together throughout the duration of their ride. All guests receive a freshly baked cookie and warm cocoa served in a souvenir THE POLAR EXPRESS™ tumbler."

Premium Crown Class

"Premium Crown Class features windows that are able to open for fresh-air, ceiling fans and heat for cooler evenings. These classic cars will transport you into the movie with their restored wooden interiors resembling the train from the film. Booth seats are arranged in sets of four with two facing each other. All guests will receive a specialty treat, a freshly baked cookie, and warm cocoa served in a souvenir THE POLAR EXPRESS™ tumbler by the car’s friendly POLAR EXPRESS staff!"

First Class

"First Class features interior carpet and plush furniture along with new exterior paint and detailing to highlight the cars authenticity. Large windows and climate control for comfort. Table tops of 4 and 2 are available. You may be seated at a table of 4 if your party is 2. All guests will receive a specialty treat, a freshly baked cookie, and warm cocoa served in a THE POLAR EXPRESS™ souvenir mug! Also guests will receive one souvenir tote per reservation."

It looks like The Polar Express train ride will run November 10th through December 31st at The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in 2022. As previously mentioned, tickets are already on sale. You can learn more and purchase your tickets for The Polar Express by clicking here.

