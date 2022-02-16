Ron Rhodes issues a 'Yorkie Alert' when it is too windy outside to walk small dogs. We decided to break down the forecast for the next 24 hours as our dogs see it.

WIND

The Tri-State is under a Wind Advisory until Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 6:00 PM. The National Weather Service says to expect winds from 15-20 miles per hour today, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Basically, you can walk your little dogs, but be prepared to scoop them up if you feel a big gust of wind.

RAIN

In addition to the Wind Advisory continuing Thursday, we will see rain. The winds will really pick up and we could see gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

This is now ideal walking weather. You and your pup will want to keep the rain gear handy for those potty breaks.

SEVERE STORMS

Those are two words that we don't like to see together. The National Weather Service says that we can expect the rain to begin around 3:00 AM Thursday morning, and heavy rain is expected. The afternoon could bring severe weather.

Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Thursday, culminating with a dry line passage in the afternoon. Very strong wind fields will lead to a significant damaging wind threat, especially over the southern half of the region in the afternoon. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Weak instability continues to be a limiting factor for severe storms.

WINTER RETURNS

The low temperature after Thursday afternoon's storms will be 23. Friday's high will be around 38. You can just stay in and snuggle with you doggie in Friday.

