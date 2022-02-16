Garth Brooks Returns To Notre Dame Stadium In Indiana This May

One of the biggest names in country music is returning to Indiana for the first time in over three years.

In October of 2018, Garth Brooks became the first artist to perform a full, stand-alone concert in the historic 91-year-old football stadium on the campus of Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana. I was actually at that show, and what an experience it was.

The weather was not cooperating at all. It was very cold, rainy, and snowing. The rain cause the concert to be delayed, but finally, after the weather had passed, Garth took the stage. From that moment on 80,000 rowdy Garth Brooks fans (including myself) instantly forgot about the rain, snow, and cold weather and were all on their feet singing along with every song Garth performed that night. It was an epic show that was also televised on CBS.

During that concert, Garth promised the fans in attendance that he would return to the stadium. If I remember correctly, he said something along the lines of "I started this stadium tour at Notre Dame, and I am going to finish it here too." Now, whether or not he finishes that tour there has yet to be announced. However, he did make good on his promise to return.

Garth Brooks Returns To Notre Dame Stadium In 2022

Notre Dame Stadium on May 7th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 25th, 10 a.m. ET. As you know, tickets for any Garth concert sell out fast, so you are going to want to get your hands on some as soon as they go on sale. What I really love about Garth Brooks tickets is the fact that no matter where you sit in the stadium each ticket is the same price. You can purchase them Garth Brooks will make his return toon May 7th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 25th, 10 a.m. ET. As you know, tickets for any Garth concert sell out fast, so you are going to want to get your hands on some as soon as they go on sale. What I really love about Garth Brooks tickets is the fact that no matter where you sit in the stadium each ticket is the same price. You can purchase them for $98.95 from Ticketmaster or by calling 877-654-2784.

Again, this is going to be a show that you don't want to miss. I hope to get to return to Notre Dame stadium to see Garth this year. I have been to countless concerts, but none of them compare to a Garth concert. The energy and electricity are top notch from start to finish. Plus, you will be singing along to every song, even the ones you don't really know all of the words to.

