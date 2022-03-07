Help Identify This Vehicle Involved In A Boonville Hit & Run

After a hit and run automobile accident occurred on the square in Boonville, your help is needed in identifying the driver of the vehicle that left the scene.

A post is gaining some traction on Facebook regarding a hit and run accident that happened in January. Authorities have tried tracking the vehicle that fled the scene but have had no such luck yet. So now, the mother of the teen who was in the other vehicle is asking for the community's help in locating the vehicle/driver who drove off.

Boonville Hit and Run Accident

Carla Collins Boyles took to social media earlier today to ask for the community's help in locating the vehicle/driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a crash involving her 17-year-old son. She tells me that her son was driving home from work on Saturday, January 15th between 4:00 & 5:00 in the evening. Her son was driving eastbound on Locust Street in Boonville when a green Chevy Tahoe ran the red light at the intersection of Locust and Second Street.

According to Boyles, her son proceeded through the green light and hit the front of the Tahoe that ran the red light at the intersection. She says that both drivers then got out of their vehicles and talked for a second, then got back into their vehicles to move their vehicles. That's when the driver of the Tahoe drove off heading east bound.

Her son was able to snap a couple of pictures of the Tahoe as it drove off, but the license plate was not clear in the photos. There were also photos and videos from security cameras at City Hall that captured the accident, but again, the license plate was not clear enough.

Boyles shared a photo of the accident on social media in hopes that someone might be able to spot the driver/vehicle. In the post, she says that there is some damage to the front passenger side of the dark green Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle looks to be an early 2000s model. The driver of the vehicle was seen wearing a blue hoodie and an orange hat. Boyles says that the man appeared to be in his mid to late 40s. Since he was wearing a hat, her son could not give a description of his hair. However, he did say that he had a goatee and was an average build. The man was around 5’9”.

You can see the post below:

If you have any information regarding the driver of the vehicle involved in this hit and run in Boonville, you are asked to contact the Boonville Police Department or message Boyles herself with the information.

