Before he hits the road to open for Tim McGraw this spring and summer, rising country singer-songwriter, Brandon Davis stopped in Evansville Saturday night for a show at Pallet Surplus Liquidation on the city's north side to perform a benefit show for It Takes a Village Canine Rescue. Brandon captivated the hundreds of people in attendance during his nearly two-and-a-half-hour acoustic performance with songs he's written since making the decision to pursue a career in music a few years back, but it was one Kentucky man who may have stolen the show.

Kellen Baccus and girlfriend, Danielle Johnson made the nearly 90-minute drive to Evansville from Kellen's hometown of Kuttawa, Kentucky in Lyon County to see the show. As far as Danielle knew, they were simply going to watch a singer they had both become fans of. It turns out, Kellen had other plans.

More Than Just Seeing a Show

Kellen and Danielle began dating back in May of 2021 after meeting on Facebook Dating. The two hit it off and a relationship began. It didn't take long for Kellen to realize Danielle was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. He bought a ring and began to work on a plan to ask Danielle to be his wife in a way neither would forget. He decided Brandon's show would be the perfect place and reached out to the singer for help.

Brandon, a man who knows what it's like to meet and fall in love with their soulmate, many of his songs are about the deep love and respect he has for his wife, Destiny, was completely on board and was more than happy to give Kellen a few minutes of his performance time to pop the question.

After Brandon performed the second song of his set, he stopped for a minute to say he had a couple of hats he wanted to give to a couple of people in attendance. He called Kellen to the stage and asked, "the young lady," sitting next to him to come up too. After a little banter with the two of them, the time had come for Kellen to do what he had been planning to do for months. Check out the video below to see Danielle's reaction, and more importantly, her answer.

I had the chance to speak with Kellen and Danielle after the show. They told me about how they met and how long they had been dating. It was clear Danielle was still a bit in shock even two hours after the moment took place. With that in mind, I didn't ask when they plan to take that trip down the aisle, but whenever it happens, we wish them a lifetime of happiness. Congratuations!

