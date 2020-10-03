What Happens When KY Country Musicians Do A ‘Stranger Session’ Photoshoot? Beautiful Music!

When you are searching for love online or through an app, the only thing you get to see are pics of your potential date. Let me tell you, its like reading a yummy menu with pics of the food. I met my husband on Match.com, eleven years ago, so I should know. I could order exactly what I wanted and I did.

Even when you see their photos, you still aren't sure how they will look in real life. Photos can be very deceiving. Some of my dates told me horror stories of women who posted pictures of someone else entirely and STILL met them for a date. I never had that happen. Maybe, men just aren’t that tricky or stupid.

The moment I first laid eyes on my husband, he was standing at my front door. After two weeks of talking through text and on the phone, we decided to meet in person. When I opened the door, I felt my heart skip a beat and I got weak in the knees. No lie, it was like a scene out of a movie. Since I don’t hide things very well, I’m sure it was written all over my face.

Quenton was EXACTLY what I wanted in a man. His photos did not due him justice. If I had sent God a recipe for all that I wanted in a man and the exact amount of everything, Quenton would be what God would have made for me. I think it might have been love at first sight for me. My husband, on the other hand, is still deciding. LOL

Something that is trending all over social media, with photographers, are Stranger Sessions. These sessions kind of remind me of my fist meeting with my husband. Although, we had talked, we where virtually strangers until I could see his face with my own eyes.

In these photo sessions, two TOTAL strangers meet for the first time and the photographer takes photos documenting the whole thing. From mental anticipation, to first glance to first kiss. Yes, sometimes it happens. The ones I’ve seen have been spark filled and steamy. Check out the session with Adam and Luci. WOW, just wow. I think we may have a love connection.

What is the relationship status of these two? They exchanged numbers after the photo shoot. So, to be continued...

Cecily Pierson Photography, out of Madisonville, KY, took SO many amazing pics. See the entire photo shoot plus the extra steamy and hot ones, below. These are fire!