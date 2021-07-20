Take Sunflower Photos for Free at Cecil Farms

I think two years ago, my Dad and my niece Zoey tried to make a sunflower grow at my parents' house. To be fair, it was rooted in a place that didn't get a lot of sunshine, however, it did grow a tiny bit, at least the stem did.

Some of the prettiest fields of sunflowers are right here in the Owensboro-Daviess County area, and one field that is about to bloom is out at Cecil Farms on Mulligan Road. When I think of sunflowers, my mind automatically goes to all the photos I've seen taken out in fields of all kinds of people, kids, couples, anyone. The sunflower has to be one of the most photographic flowers.

Last week, Cecil Farms posted the sunflowers are about to bloom, so you'll be able to take photos in the fields, for FREE. You can take informal pictures yourself or grab your favorite photographer and go for it. In addition to taking lots of pictures, you can take home some sunflowers for just a dollar a stem.

According to the current Farmer's Almanac, The National Garden Bureau has designated 2021 as the year of the sunflower. I would say that is a definite sign to get out and enjoy them to the max.

And want to plant and raise your own sunflowers?, the Farmer's Almanac has got you with all the information and instructions.