I have mad respect for wedding planners. Bobby and I just wrapped up The 4th Annual MY Big Fat 80's Wedding, and I'm always hoping that our couples are happy with what we planned for them. We took care of the rings for Rachel and Brian, the venue, cake, romantic getaway, groceries, and more. I think when you look at their fun photos below, you'll agree that they had a great day with family and friends.

Rachel and Chris's Love Story

"My fiance and I have been together for 28 years in November of this year. We have a 12 yr old (soon to be 13) son together. We met in the '90s while working together at Venture (where the home store is now). We have always wanted to get married, but life has always had other plans. It's been a rough past 6 years since my father passed away. I wanted him to walk me down the aisle, with him gone I just wasn't sure I could do it. We are HUGE 80's fans! An 80's wedding would suit us to a tee!"

The Vows

My favorite contribution to the wedding was writing the vows. It's so special to watch them react to the words that I wrote for them, to celebrate their love.

RACHEL AND CHRIS HAVE BEEN IN LOVE FOR 28 YEARS – THEIR ‘VENTURE’ BEGAN LITERALLY AT THE VENTURE STORE HERE IN EVANSVILLE IN THE 90’S.

LIFE HAS THROWN RACHEL AND CHRIS SOME CURVEBALLS – AND MARRIAGE WAS PUT ON HOLD – BUT THEIR BOND HAS BEEN SO STRONG THROUGHOUT THE UPS AND DOWNS – THEY ARE READY TO MAKE IT OFFICIAL.

PLUS, THEIR SON JEFFREY IS A ‘CHIP’ OFF OF THE OLD BLOCK, AND HE’S READY TO HAVE ALL 3 OF THEM SHARE THE SAME LAST NAME.

CHRIS, REPEAT AFTER ME:

RACHEL, I STILL GET THE SAME FEELING I FELT THE FIRST TIME OUR EYES MET

MY FEELINGS ONLY GROW STRONGER – AND I WANT TO LOVE YOU LONGER – FOREVER

PLEASE FORGIVE ME FOR NOT ASKING YOU SOONER – RACHEL WOULD YOU LOVE ME FOREVER?

RACHEL, REPEAT AFTER ME:

CHRIS, YOU’RE STILL THE ONLY ONE - OUR BEST TIMES ARE TOGETHER

MY FEELINGS ONLY GROW STRONGER – YOU’RE THE ONLY ONE I’LL EVER WANT - FOREVER

CHRIS I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER – AND YES, I FORGIVE YOU FOR TAKING SO LONG

MY Big Fat 80s Wedding Package

