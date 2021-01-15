Hear About the New ChamFit Studios with Owner Charles Hamilton

Chet_W

I love all things that have to do with the health and fitness industry.  So, I may or may not o have geeked out a bit when I got the chance to talk with Charles Hamilton the owner of ChamFit Studios.  Not only does Charles own ChamFit but he is also a competitive bodybuilder and health and wellness coach.  I really enjoyed this conversation getting to hear all about ChamFit but also Charles's background as well.  Check it out!

