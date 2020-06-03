Half-Priced Gangnam Korean BBQ Gift Card Almost Sold Out
Recently, the restaurant industry has taken a big hit. So, to help get things moving and encourage our audience to try new things, we are starting up a Dining Deal of the Week thru Seize the Deal. Each week, you can score a gift card to a new restaurant for 50% off. This week, we are featuring Gangnam Korean BBQ gift certificates for half price!
My husband and I love sneaking in a date night now and again. One of our favorite places to go before a show at the Ford Center is Gangnam Korean BBQ because their food is authentic, delicious, and different! I definitely can't make it myself!
Starting today, Check out Seize the Deal to score a $25 gift card for only $12.50 which can be used to eat in or carry out. But supplies are limited! Download our app and turn on your app alerts to receive notifications about Seize the Deal dining deals, auctions, and more!
And check out some of their delicious offerings below!