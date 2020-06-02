Washington, Indiana Man Competes on ABC’s ‘Holey Moley’ TV Show

There I was, sitting at home last Thursday, thumbing through the channel guide looking for something to watch after dinner, when I stumbled on Holey Moley on ABC, the miniature golf game show that pits putt-putters against one another on a miniature golf course that has been jacked up on steroids. I watched several episodes when it debuted last summer, and was happy to see it back considering there are no live sports to watch at the moment, and I truly enjoy the show because it looks like fun. A few minutes into the episode, after they explain the rules, and how the competition works, they introduced the first two competitors, one of which was a guy from right here in the Tri-State.

Kyle Claridge is a garbage man from Washington, Indiana and proud of it. During the pre-recorded introduction, Kyle calls himself a "garbologist," saying he loves his job, and "there is nothing he'd rather do" in the whole world than pick up trash. The clip continues with Kyle talking about his love of mini golf, and even includes a short video clip of him putting around on a green in a short-sleeved, buttoned-down shirt, cargo shorts, and cowboy boots. Before he even lines up his first putt, you just know Kyle is a good ol' boy who loves to have a good time. The kind of guy I'd like to have a beer with.

Kyle's first competitor was a young lady by the name of Carlee Clover from Normal, Illinois whom he beat by a couple of strokes after one of her shots found its way into the water hazard. From there he took on and defeated another lady by the name of Jennifer Weitz, which put him in the championship round against Ray Nugent, for the chance to advance to the season finale where the individual episode champions compete for the $250,000 grand prize and Holey Moley immortality.

How did Kyle do? You can watch the whole episode to find out on the ABC website. No spoilers here.

Holey Moley airs at 7:00 p.m. Central, 8:00 p.m. Eastern on ABC 25 in the Tri-State.

[Source: Holey Moley via ABC]