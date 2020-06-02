2020 SIBA Parade of Homes will Feature a Virtual Viewing Option

I absolutely love walking through the Parade of Homes, and daydreaming about living in them. We did get some really good ideas for kitchen flooring at one of the homes we toured last year. Fun Fact: You don't always have to tear up old tile, sometimes you can lay new flooring over it. Here's a before and after pic of my kitchen floor.

Liberty Flooring

So, even if you don't have six or seven digits to spend on a new house, you can get inspired by touring the newest construction.

There will be some different polices in effect this year due to COVID-19. There is even a virtual viewing option, in case you don't feel comfortable touring in person.

Social Distancing - You'll want to stay in your small group, and give everyone space.

Builder Instructions - The builders will be on hand at each property and you are asked to follow any guidelines they have.

Sanitize - Masks are optional (Up to builder) But you will need to bring your own hand sanitizer and wipes.

Touching - It's so tempting to feel the kitchen counters or lay in the beds, but don't do any of that.

Pause Greetings - Yes, the builders will answer any questions you might have about the home, but please don't extent handshakes or hugs.

You will be the judges this year for each category. Find out how to submit your selections HERE.

Each year, the Parade of Homes raises money for Make a Wish. This year there is a half-pot. Part of the proceeds will also go to SIBA. Raffle tickets will be sold though June 14, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. Call 812-479-6026 or stop by the office to purchase tickets.

(1) raffle ticket for $5

(3) raffle tickets for $10

(20) raffle tickets for $20

(50) raffle tickets for $40

The Southwestern Indiana Builders Association 2020 Parade of Homes is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 - Sunday June 14. There are 35 new homes included in the free tour. There is at least one home priced at just over a million dollars! It's not quite finished yet, so I don't have a photo to show you, but is on Blessing Lane.