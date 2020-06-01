If there's one thing that will be sorely missed this summer, it will be the concert experience. The energy of the crowd, your favorite artist on stage playing all the songs you know by heart, it's the party atmosphere we could all use right now. Although it may be a while before we can all get together inside a venue to watch a show, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the announcement that Craig Morgan will performing, live and in person, right here in the Tri-State later this summer.

Craig will headline the Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest in Jasper on August 22nd. The outdoor concert will take place at Uebelhor Toyota on 12th Avenue, and will feature two stages for a day full of great Country music.

Craig will be joined by Deana Carter, Channing Wilson, who wrote "She Got the Best of Me" for Luke Combs, and Owensboro's Andy Brasher on the main stage, while regional talent Tailgate Revival, Rodney Watts, Rachelle NiCole, Annabel Whitledge, Seth Thomas, and Evan Massey will rock the second stage.

If things continue to progress in the right direction, the final phase of Indiana's "Back on Track" will be underway which completely reopens the state at full capacity while continuing to follow the guidelines for slowing the spread of the coronavirus set by the CDC. With that in mind, organizers of the Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest say they will be taking the following measures at the event to make sure those guidelines are met.

Temperature checks and routine questions will be administered at the gate. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees will not be allowed entry and will be refunded.

Social distancing of 6 feet will be implemented throughout the grounds with signage and marked spots as needed.

Attendees are required to bring a chair. No standing near the stage is permitted.

Hand sanitizing stations will be readily available.

Limited tickets for the event are on sale now at RedWhiteAndBrauen.com. Prices are $20.00 now through June 14, then it increases to $25.00. Kids 10 and under are free. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit veteran's organizations in the Tri-State.

Check out the Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest Facebook page for more information.