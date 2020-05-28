2020 Vanderburgh County Fair CANCELED

The Vanderburgh County Fair Board has decided to cancel the 100th Vanderburgh County Fair.

The fair was originally scheduled to take place July 20th-25th. On May 18th the Vanderburgh County Fair Board released an update on the probability of the 2020 Vanderburgh County Fair happening amid the COVID-19 crisis. At that time, they were evaluating the ability to adhere to new guidelines while working with local, state, and federal officials. After careful consideration, they have announced that they will indeed have to cancel the 2020 fair.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 4-H Council, in partnership with Purdue Extension – Vanderburgh County, has elected to host a virtual fair for all 4-H projects, including animal projects in 2020. Also, all other events including the demolition derby, tractor pull, rodeo, and the Granger Smith and Gabby Barrett concert will not go on as originally planned.

The Vanderburgh County Fair said:

Your safety as well as the safety of our volunteers and fair attendees is our #1 priority. Unfortunately, with the new guidelines in place of social distancing, sanitizing and adhering to the governor’s orders, as well as the negative financial impact it would have for all involved, we have no choice but to cancel this year’s fair.

Below is the official press release:

After an in depth and careful consideration of the COVID19 CDC, State, and local health authorities guidelines for the 2020 Vanderburgh County Fair, the Vanderburgh County Fair Association Board of Directors had to make the hard decision to cancel this years fair. Our highest priority in making this decision was the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, 4H’ers and their families and we felt that we could not deliver that safely. Also, the Vanderburgh County Fair is a self funded event and it would not be financially feasible to adhere to the guidelines currently in place. 4-H members will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual fair that allows their outstanding project work to be judged and put on display virtually. 4-H families will receive more information on how to enter projects virtually. Be sure to check out the Vanderburgh County 4-H Facebook page for information on the virtual display in July. The Vanderburgh County Fair Association appreciates your past, present and future support of the fair and we look forward to seeing everyone at the 100th Vanderburgh County Fair ‪beginning July 26, 2021‬.