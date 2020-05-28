Evansville’s Piece of Cake Bakery Made a ‘Tiger King’ Cake and It’s Glorious

Netfilx's Tiger King was the escape from reality we all needed as the COVID-19 pandemic began. The documentary tale of Joe Exotic, Doc Antle, and of course THE Carole Baskins, along with the other crazy cast of misfits, captivated the nation's attention thanks largely to the fact it was so bonkers it made us feel better about our own lives.

My wife and I were a little late to the Tiger King party until I finally suggested we check it out because it was the only thing my friends on social media was talking about. I'm glad we did. We were hooked from the first few minutes and couldn't stop watching. It was like driving past a car wreck. You don't want to look, but there's something inside you that keeps you from looking away. The difference here being this show isn't a car wreck, it's circus train that flew off the tracks and plowed into the side of mountain. And we all ate it up.

Now, thanks to Piece of Cake Bakery in Evansville, we can literally eat up a piece of the Tiger King phenomenon with this wonderful cake modeled after the one and only Joe Exotic himself created by baker Birdie Sisco.

(Birdie Sisco for Piece of Cake Bakery)

Compare this with the picture above of Joe himself, and you can see Birdie nailed it. From the do-it-yourself blond mullet, to the handlebar mustache, all the way to the eyebrow piercing hanging on for dear life and Joe's absolute hatred for Carole Baskin. I'd almost hate to cut into it for fear of ruining it.

I exchanged a few messages on Facebook with Piece of Cake and asked if this was merely meant to be a display piece to show off their impressive skills, or if this is something you or I could purchase. Here's what they said,

Absolutely they can order this. It was made for a customer a few weeks ago. We would need about a week notice for a cake like this. This could be make with any of our classic or select cake flavors... and can be up to three flavors if they like. Classic flavors are chocolate,vanilla, strawberry and butter. Our select flavors are funfetti, chocolate chip, double chocolate, marble, mocha, cookies and cream or red velvet.

With news a few weeks ago that Nicholas Cage had signed on to play Joe in an upcoming scripted series, it doesn't look like the Tiger King train is slowing down anytime soon. Now I have to wonder, will Carole Baskins get her own cake from the bakery for all us "cool cats and kittens?" I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Piece of Cake will be back open to the public from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays starting June 1st (2020).

[Source: Piece of Cake on Facebook]