Tri-Staters Reveal Their Strange and Irrational Fears [Gallery]

May 27th is recognized as "Nothing to Fear Day," which seems quite ridiculous to me. There are quite clearly a whole bunch of things to fear in this world, although some of those fears may be considered irrational.

So, what makes someone's fear rational and irrational? An irrational fear is defined as a "persistent, abnormal, and irrational fear of a specific thing or situation that compels one to avoid it, despite the awareness and reassurance that it is not dangerous." Take, for example, a teddy bear. Now I'm sure you could think of some sinister set of circumstances in which a teddy bear could cause you harm or even death - but teddy bears are not inherently dangerous, so that would probably be an irrational fear. Side not: the fear of teddy bears is a real thing called Agrizoophobia.

We asked listeners to tell us about their irrational fears, of course to them there is nothing irrational about it - these things are straight up terrifying! Whether you think they are silly or not, these are all legit phobias with scientific names and everything.