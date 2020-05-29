Last Chance to Get a Kite & Key Cafe Gift Card for Half Price

Recently, the restaurant industry has taken a big hit. So, to help get things moving and encourage our audience to try new things, we are starting up a Dining Deal of the Week thru Seize the Deal. Each week, you can score a gift card to a new restaurant for 50% off. We are starting out with Kite & Key Cafe.

Kite & Key Cafe is located on Franklin St. in Evansville. They serve breakfast and lunch daily and everything is made fresh! They also offer bakery items like birthday cakes, pies, cinnamon rolls, and homemade cookies, as well as a coffee and tea shop!

Check out Seize the Deal to score a $25 gift card for only $12.50 which can be used to eat in or carry out. But hurry they are almost sold out! Download our app and turn on your app alerts to receive notifications about Seize the Deal dining deals, auctions, and more!

And check out some of their delicious offerings below!