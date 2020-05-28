Check Out These Off The Grid Kentucky Tree Houses That You Can Rent

If you want to get away from the world and just relax, you might want to look into these treehouses at the Red River Gorge in the beautiful hills of Kentucky.

Last week, I shared with you an underground kayaking/ boat trip that you and your family can do at The Gorge Underground. I knew they had lodging available, but I had no idea that you could book a stay in a tree house!

Not just any tree house, mind you. These things are tall, beautiful, adventurous treehouses that offer an amazing view of the clifflines. These treehouses range from geocentric domes to backcountry style treehouses.

I'm not lying when I say that these things are awesome. You'll find treehouses with a fun slide-ride back down to the ground with a hot tub. Others offer solar power, hot showers, hot tubs, and even wi-fi. These treehouses range in price from $125 a night to $399 a night. Get a couple of friends to split the bill on one of the larger ones and you will have a cheap off the grid weekend.

The Red River Gorge and Canopy Crew have thought of everything with these vacation treehouses. You have got to see them!

Oh and be sure to check out the Red River Gorge Underground adventures below the treehouse pictures too!