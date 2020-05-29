The University of Evansville announced today their plan to return to in-person instruction for the fall of 2020. According to a Facebook post, they plan to return no later than August 26, 2020.

The University has planned a gradual reopening of offices, labs, and other campus spaces while following the guidelines of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, and in consultation with public health experts and the University’s Coronavirus Healthcare Taskforce. These plans include preparations for in-person campus visits as well as procedures in place for students’ return to campus for the fall semester.

The university does plan to adhere to appropriate social distancing guidelines to maintain the health and safety of their students and staff while providing the quality educational experience that they pride themselves on offering. The full statement from University of Evansville can be seen below.