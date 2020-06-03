United Caring Services Cancels Community Market for 2020

Originally planned for July, the United Caring Services Community Market has been cancelled for 2020. The market, initially planned as local market with over 50 vendors was initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has just recently been announced to have been cancelled entirely. In a statement on Facebook, United Caring Services said,

Given the impact of the pandemic, the ongoing uncertainly, and the halt in planning and preparation for this event which is only 6 weeks away, we are canceling it. UCS relies on event fundraising to serve our mission and to build a positive #CommunityOfCaring for all.

The organization, located on NW 6th Street in Downtown Evansville, offers services for the community's homeless and will be hosting an online auction later in the year. At this time, the annual Cindy Klassic Golf Scramble is still scheduled for September. To learn more about the United Caring Services visit them here.