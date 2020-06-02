Nashville Zoo Set to Reopen This Month

One of our favorite things to do with our granddaughter is taking her to the zoo. She has been to all of the regional zoos including St. Louis, Indianapolis, Evansville and Nashville. So, of course when she is talking about her Summer plans, going to visit all of the animals at the zoo is at the top of her list.

We were so excited when we saw that the Nashville Zoo would be opening up very soon. Although we have enjoyed the LIVE streams of the animals, there is nothing like being there for the real thing. And we won’t have to wait much longer.

If you have never been to the Nashville Zoo, here is what you have been missing!







To see all the awesome things the Nashville Zoo does everyday, follow them on Facebook

