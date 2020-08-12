Granted will Grant Our Fall Festival Wish with Plan B Fundraiser

Covid-19 has taken almost everything from us, including our beloved Westside Nut Club Fall Festival. Of course we are sad about the food, but the nonprofits are really the ones that will suffer the most. Our friends from Granted have come up with a solution that is pretty exciting.

Since they can't sell their delicious smoked Dewig pork sandwiches on Franklin Street, Granted will set up shop in front of their office at 4445 Commerce St. The Fall Festival Plan B fundraiser will be October 5, 2020 - October 10, 2020. They will be serving from 11:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M. each day. You'll be able to walk-up for your order or drive thru. In addition to their amazing pork chop sandwiches, GaylaCake will be selling pumpkin bread, with a portion of the proceeds going to Granted.

1/2# Smoked Pork Chop Sandwich - $6 (BBQ Sauce on the side)

Pumpkin Bread Pudding - $4

Apple Cider - $4

Water - $1

MEAL DEAL - $10

1/2# Pork Chop Sandwich

Grippos Potato Chips

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

Water

(May substitute Pumpkin Bread Pudding for $2, and Apple Cider for $3)

Bobby Liberty Granted Booth

Please come out and support our mission of granting Wishes to local children with terminal or life-threatening conditions. What makes Granted unique is that we continue to serve the families long after the Wish is complete through a series of Beyond The Wish benefits. We make it happen, but YOU make it possible!

We can get a head start on those calories, by joining Granted's Walking for Dreams team. That walk is coming up Sunday, August 16, 2020.

About Granted:

Granted is a community based non-profit organization based in Evansville, Indiana dedicated to granting wishes to children in Southwestern Indiana, Southeastern Illinois, and Western Kentucky, who are ages 3-18 with terminal or life threatening illnesses.