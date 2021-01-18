Granted has been serving children of Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeast Illinois with terminal or life-threatening conditions, and fulfilling their greatest Wishes since 1985.

Wishes provide strength, hope, joy, and a wonderful experience that the family can enjoy together and then treasure among their memories. Each Wish is as unique as the child who requests it, but they all share one thing in common - The wishes are life-changing.

Aiden has dreams of becoming a professional gamer, and with the help of Granted, he is closer to his goal. Volunteers surprised him with an early birthday present of an XBox Series S. Of course, you need the best accessories if you are going to be a professional gamer, and Granted hooked Aiden up like a pro. To go with his XBox Series S, Aiden also got a headset with mic, gaming chair, and a 43 inch television to play the best games on.