Get Paid to Watch Christmas Movies all Holiday Season Long

One of the best things about it being the holiday/Christmas season is getting to watch all the movies. We all have our favorite, or in my case, favorites. Each year we spend hours upon hours enjoying the feel-good stories each Christmas movie gives us. But wouldn’t it be nice to get compensated for all of those viewing hours? Well, this year you can make that happen.

Reviews.org is looking to pay someone, more specifically a “Chief Holiday Cheermeister”, $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas or holiday movies in 25 days. This may be the best part-time job ever. But wait there’s more! You’ll get paid the $2,500 plus you will get a years’ worth of streaming from seven different streaming services. Yes, you read that right! You will get free streaming from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now. That is soooo much streaming. Really makes you want to get the position, doesn’t it?

The application process is really easy. You just go to Reviews.org and fill out some quick and easy info and boom you are entered to be the next “Chief Holiday Cheermeister”. You know you are going to watch over 25 Christmas movies this year. Heck, you might get that accomplished in one weekend if you are a Hallmark Christmas fanatic. Might as well get paid for it.

There really isn’t much more to it than that. Reviews.org even is okay with you watching Die Hard and counting it towards your 25 Christmas movie count. (By the way, Die Hard is not a Christmas movie) Happy viewing!