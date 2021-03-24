Get Paid Six Figures To Live and Drink Wine In California

Imagine getting paid to do what you love. I have been very fortunate to have worked in a few jobs I adored, radio is one of those jobs. Now, what if I told you you could get a job that would take you to sunny California, let you drink wine during work hours and pay you six figures? I know, suddenly that would be a job I love too.

The job is being offered by the Murphy-Goode Winery in Sonoma County, California. They are in the market to hire somebody that interested in learning everything they can about wine for a year. Not only do they want to teach you about wine while you enjoy 30 cases of wine, but they want to give you a place to live AND pay you a salary of $10,000 a month. If you are doing the math, that's $120,000 for the year.

Now, I know this sounds too good to be true. There have been quite a few companies that claim to be hiring people for insane dream jobs. Most of the time, it's just a publicity stunt that involves ridiculous things like non stop tweeting for a month about your experience. But this job is legit.

Get our free mobile app

The winery says it's looking for wine lovers that are wanting a change in their career and to pursue their passion for wine. They want to help someone find their way and choose their path in the wine business.

If you're interested, submit a video telling them why you want the job. The deadline is the end of June.

[CNN]

If you get the job think how healthy you would be.

10 Health Benefits of Wine Drinking wine, in moderation, can be good for your health.

[factly.com]