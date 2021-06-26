Get Into Wesselman Woods Free with Your Library Card on June 30th

There's always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. Wesselman Woods has a fun day coming up where you can enjoy all they have to offer for free, you just need to show your library card.

Wednesday, June 30th is Library Day at Wesselman Woods. By showing your library card you can get in and enjoy all the Wesselman Woods has to offer for free. They even will be offering $5 off memberships with your library card as well. Here's what Wesselman Woods says about Library Day:

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) and Wesselman Woods are teaming up for a celebration of learning about nature! Flash your library card at the front desk to get into the Nature Center for free and enjoy a day of guided hikes, storytime, and animal encounters. No library card? No problem! Sign up for a card with the EVPL Outreach Vehicle. The vehicle will also have nature-themed books and storytime kits that you can check out with your new card.

They also have a full schedule of events for library day as well:

9:30 AM -Guided Hike through Wesselman Woods

10:30 AM -Storytime with the EVPL

11:30 AM - Animal Encounter

12:30 PM - Guided Hike through Wesselman Woods

1:30 PM - Storytime with the EVPL

2:30 PM-Animal Encounter

Be sure to follow Wesselman Woods on Facebook so you don't miss out on any more fun events they have coming up. And if you have some free time, you should really stop by and see all that Wesselman Woods has to offer!

