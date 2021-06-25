Unique Airbnbs To Visit In Nashville [Tri-State Travels]

Get our free mobile app

Nashville is a major tourist destination for folks in the Evansville area. Forget staying in a hotel next time you visit!

I have done several posts about places in the region that you can stay in when you visit the area. So I decided to find a new, unique place to highlight each week in the region that you can visit. This new series will be called Tri-State Travels. This doesn't necessarily mean that all of these places are found here in the Tri-State, however, these are places that Tri-Staters might like to visit when they plan trips in these areas.

This week, let's highlight Nashville, Tennessee. It's only 2 1/2 to 3 hours away from the Evansville area, so it's a nice weekend trip. As you know, there's so much to see and do in Nashville. Whether you are visiting Broadway or going to a concert, or maybe you just want to hit up Opry Mills, there's plenty of things to keep you entertained in Music City. Sure you can book a hotel, but wouldn't it be nice to make your trip a little more memorable than just a random hotel room?

That's why I put together a list of a few unique Airbnbs in the Nashville area that you should stay in whenever you visit Music City!

There's a lot of Airbnbs that you can book in Nashville, some are located in a private sector of someone's home, an entire house to yourself, or there are the ones that are a little out of the ordinary. Those unique stays are the ones that we want to highlight here. Again, these are just a few. I'm sure there are a lot more unique stays in the Nashville area that are perfect for your next family trip, couple's getaway, bachelor/bachelorette parties, or just a girls' trip.

Check them out!

