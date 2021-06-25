Indiana Department of Natural Resources Says: Stop Feeding Birds
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has issued a statement encouraging Hoosiers to stop feeding birds, for the time being, citing sick and dying birds in fifteen Indiana counties.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources took to Facebook to recommend that people stop feeding birds. They say that songbirds, including "blue jays, American robins, common grackles, Northern cardinals" and others as well are being reported as sick or dying in the following counties:
- Clark
- Delaware
- Hamilton
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- LaGrange
- Lake
- Marion
- Monroe
- Newton
- St. Joseph
- Union
- Washington
- Whitley.
Samples that have been submitted to the Indiana DNR have been tested for both avian influenza and West Nile virus and those test results came back negative. They say the affected birds are showing "neurological signs of illness as well as eye swelling and crusty discharge."
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has made the following suggestions,
- Use the DNR sick/dead wildlife reporting tool at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife to alert DNR staff.
- Stop feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.
- Clean feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution.
- Avoid handling birds. If you need to handle birds, wear disposable gloves.
- When removing dead birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds and gloves in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.
- Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.
Indiana is not the only state facing a rash of illness amongst song birds. You may have seen Melissa's article earlier in the week about a similar statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources where they recommended bird feeders be taken down.
[Source: Indiana DNR]
