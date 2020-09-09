Garden of the Gods is The Short Drive Adventure You Need In Your Life

I was born and raised in Evansville, so how is it I've managed to live her for 30 years and I've NEVER been to Garden of the Gods? Well that all changed this weekend!

My husband and I love to go on short trips on weekends we're free, and COVID has definitely put a damper on that. So we were trying to think of something fun to do that would be outside, that's when he asked if I wanted to Garden of the Gods. I'm not sure why I've never been. First off it's not a far drive from Evansville, it took us about an hour and a half to get there, and the drive itself was a fun one. Then when we actually got to Garden of the Gods I was shocked at how easy of a hike it was. You didn't have to walk super far and there you were soaking up the beautiful views Shawnee National Forest has to offer. If you have never been I highly recommend it, it was a fun short trip, and we had a great time. We loaded up the cooler with stuff to make sandwiches, and some water bottles and spent the entire day exploring. Check out these stunning photos from our short trip, and we were home in time for dinner!