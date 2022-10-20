Tickets are on sale now for a meat fundraiser, in memory of Roxie Pickrell, who was just 13 years old when she died from brain cancer. Get your Boston Butt ordered today and support Puzzle Pieces.

Roxie Pickrell was just 13 years old when she took her last breath. It was a life cut much too short, and one that left a community in tears. She touched so many lives including mine. And, she continues to do so today.

I can't believe it's been almost three years since Roxie passed away. On that sad November day in 2019. I wrote, "As a community, we mourn. We mourn for Roxie and what her life could have been with that red hair and sass. We mourn for the entire Pickrell family, especially for Jason and Cathy. We mostly mourn for a life cut short. I can’t believe that this is how her story ended. She had so much more to do. Rest in peace beautiful girl."

I also shared this in those difficult days in November 2019, "Please remember to be kind to one another in Roxie's name. She was one of the kindest and sweetest souls. Let's keep her legacy alive. Thoughts and prayers continue for her entire family, friends, schoolmates, and everyone who loved this beautiful angel. We may not understand why this happened, but we can hold on to each other as a community, and celebrate her life."

This fundraiser is a great way to celebrate and be kind. Helping a great cause, while remembering Roxie and her sweet spirit.

THE HOSE HANDLERS

Last year, the Puzzle Pieces' Lip Sync Battle cast was revealed and included the “Hose Handlers.” These "hot" ladies performed on behalf of their Owensboro Fire Department husbands. One of these beautiful ladies is Roxie's mom Cathy. Jason Pickrell is a Local Battalion Chief with the Owensboro Fire Department and Roxie's dad. All to help Puzzle Pieces. Roxie may be missed by many, but her spirit lives on through these fundraising efforts.

Over the last three years, the Hose Handlers, family, and friends have raised over $50,000 for Puzzle Pieces, Boulware Mission, and Lighthouse Recovery. That is a remarkable number. I guarantee Roxie is looking down proudly at her family and friends.

BOSTON BUTT ANNUAL FUNDRAISER

It's time to pre-order a delicious Boston Butt cooked by the famous OFD fireman, Patrick Franey.

Private message or contact a Hose Handler to order yours today !!!!

Cash is excepted.

Check-Puzzle Pieces

Venmo-@Cathy-Pickrell

Life is fragile so hold your loved ones tight. This video was recorded just a week before her devastating diagnosis. I just love her joyful spirit! We should all be more like Roxie.

I miss that smile and laugh! LOVE those dance moves. - Rachel Aull

I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS!!!! - Kim Phillips Montgomery

We should all strive to live like Roxie did each day. Maybe that's our lesson? I'm so happy you still find signs and that she finds a way to visit. - Susan Murphy Van Winkle

This made my heart so happy!! Miss her. Sarah Armitage Ralph

I couldn't love this more. I have had to watch it several times now. She is so happy. - Amy Fogle Stiff