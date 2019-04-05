FREE Breakfast for EPD and Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office Officers 4/6/19

Emge's Deli and Ice Cream is doing something special for Police Officers in Evansville! Saturday, April 6 from 8am - Noon all Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office officers are invited to enjoy a free breakfast buffet. Spouses and family members are welcome to join for a small fee of $5 per person. Emge's Deli is located at 206 Main Street.