Five Christmas-Inspired Alcoholic Beverages For Your Holiday Gatherings

'Tis the season to be jolly, and I am sure that these drinks will have you feeling extra jolly this Christmas.

One of the pages that I follow religiously on Facebook is Tipsy Bartender. If you love unique adult beverages and fun content, you should give them a follow. Skyy John is so creative with all of the drinks that he and his team make, plus he is so entertaining to watch. Anyway, I watch their videos every day and today I saw one that I thought that I would share with you...and then I began scrolling through the page and found four more that I wanted to share with you too.

Tipsy Bartender is known for making all kinds of unique and delicious adult beverages, and they also create some specifically for holidays. With Christmas coming up, they posted quite a few videos of Christmas-themed drinks that you could make at your holiday gatherings. Perhaps you have tried some of these in the past, or maybe these are all new concepts for you. Either way, they are worth giving a try this holiday season. Check them out:

The Grinch Mimosa

The Grinch Cocktail

The Grinch Punch

I know...there seems to be a pattern with these drinks, but I assure you, not all of them are Grinch-themed. By the way, if you're not a fan of the melon liquor, you could substitute that for Apple Pucker.

Epic Christmas Jingle Juice

Winter Wonderland Mimosa

Of course, these are just a few examples of Christmas drinks that you could make for your holiday gatherings. Tipsy Bartender has more recipes on their website including a Christmas tree shot, peppermint bark pudding shots, the real candy cane cocktail, Eggnog White Russian, and more. You can check out all of their Christmas drinks by clicking here.

